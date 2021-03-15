The provincial government says a $1.5 billion investment in highway and bridge construction will include some work locally.

Alberta’s Transportation Minister Ric McIver says $3 billion will go into their provincial construction program over the next three years for things like fixing potholes, resurfacing roads, bridge repairs, and upgrades to a number of health and education buildings.

Work on Highway 28 has been announced, including the intersection with 54th Avenue in Bonnyville. The province says an “intersection improvement” job has been planned for there.

Other local work on the list includes 14 kilometres of paving between Highway 37 and Highway 28 and 16 kilometres of repaving north of Highway 646 near Frog Lake.

“Extending the life of infrastructure reduces replacement costs in the future. Budget 2021 makes sure Albertans can continue to be proud of their highways,” says McIver

The government says the provincial projects will support 15,000 jobs. The program is subject to change and projects may be moved off the list based on changing construction schedules, emerging needs or available funding.