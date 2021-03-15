Portage College says it is partnering with both the federal government and an Ontario-based college to deliver a tuition-free welding program for 12 students.

Information sessions, testing and interviews have already begun for the students who will enter the program.

The college says the 32-week Welder Pre-Apprenticeship Program will give students technical training in welding and fabrication skills, as well as employment skills required to start a new career. Training will be provided through blended instruction, with theory classes online and labs completed at Portage College’s welding lab in Lac La Biche.

“Portage is looking forward to offering this accredited certificate program in Alberta,” said Guy Gervais, Vice President Academic at Portage College. “To be able to offer this excellent program while offering free tuition through federally funded initiatives is so exciting, and will benefit not only our students but also the communities we support.”

The program is a partnership between the Government of Canada, Union Training and Innovation Program and Kitchener, Ontario-based Conestoga College. The cost of books, school supplies and required equipment is covered in the partnership.

The program is due to begin in May 2021 the school says it “is to encourage key groups including, but not limited to, women and Indigenous students.”

Graduates of the program will receive a Portage pre-apprenticeship certificate, first-year welding pre-employment in-school training and credibility with employers through work-integrated learning

With files from the Portage College release