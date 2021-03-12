As many as 800,000 users will be locked out of their Canada Revenue Agency online accounts.
The CRA says the users will be locked out on Saturday as a precautionary move for similar reasons as the lockout some experienced in February.
In a statement, the agency says the users IDs and passwords “were not compromised” as a result of a breach of CRA’s online systems.
However, they say the information was obtained by third parties and through a variety of means by sources external to the CRA.
Those impacted will receive information on how to re-gain access to their CRA accounts.