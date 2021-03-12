A Meadow Lake man is now facing assault and attempted murder charges stemming from an incident earlier this week.

Jordan Andrew Scott Nelson is accused of being involved with a serious assault in the RM of Meadow Lake. The 74-year-old victim, police say, is known to Nelson.

The RCMP add the victim, whose name has not been released, remains in hospital, but they will not be providing an update on his condition from there.

Nelson has been charged with one count each of alleged attempted murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Nelson was previously the subject of a province-wide SaskAlert after allegedly fleeing the scene on March 10th. Police say he was found in the 100 block of Second Street East in Meadow Lake and arrested without further incident. They cancelled the alert that same afternoon.

Remanded into custody, Nelson will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court at 10 AM on March 12th.

