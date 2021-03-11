The Bonnyville Health Centre is now listed on the provincial COVID-19 website as being in outbreak status.

According to the data, the centre has 2 or more cases, constituting why it’s made the online list.

“Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.” says the provincial website.

The province says exact numbers aren’t posted because they “change rapidly and often.”

364 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province on Thursday afternoon. Five additional deaths were also reported.

In the Lakeland, the MD of Bonnyville is reporting 21 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 15 active cases, the County of St. Paul has 40 active cases and Lac La Biche has 11 active cases as of Thursday afternoon.