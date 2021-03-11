The RCMP Major Crimes Unit says a Lakeland area officer and human remains detection dog are part of an investigation into a death near the community of Maskwacis.

Mounties say on March 8th they were investigating at a home that had burned down near the community.

An RCMP Police Dog Services member from St. Paul who used a human remains detection dog was part of that investigation, along with members of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an anthropologist. Mounties are saying human remains were found at the scene.

An autopsy is now scheduled for those remains, which the RCMP says say should happen sometime this week.

Mounties say Firestorm Consulting Group was contracted and is assisting the officers with the origin and cause of the fire.