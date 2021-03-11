The City of Cold Lake says it is now accepting proposals from local proprietors for a multi-year lease agreement to occupy and operate the food and drink concession at Kinosoo Beach.

Commencement of the tenancy would begin no later than May 1st, following the City’s selection of a suitable tenant-operator.

“We all know how popular the beach is for families and tourists on hot summer days and how much demand there is for food and beverage options,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “It’s important that we find an operator who can meet that demand, not only in the summer but also in the busy shoulder seasons.”

The City says proposals will be evaluated on their individual merit and overall benefit to the City of Cold Lake.

The criteria will include:

History of service delivery and technical qualifications. Personal and professional references with contact information. Proposed organizational structure and staffing requirements. Proposed hours of operation. Proposed detailed menu including healthy food options. Evidence of financial status, current financial commitments and ability to fulfill the monthly lease payment obligations.



In addition, the successful applicant will be required to provide:

Proof of necessary foodservice and food handling permits and certifications in relation to Alberta’s Public Health Act.

3-5 years of financial statements to ensure financial surety.

Certificate of Commercial General Liability insurance coverage of $5 million.

The City says the initial lease agreement will be for a three-year term, with the option to renew for an additional two years after that. The agreement includes the furnishing of some equipment necessary to operate the service (grill/stove top, deep dryer, refrigerator, chest freezers).

In addition to operating the concession, the successful applicant will be responsible for the daily cleaning, restocking and locking/unlocking of the public restroom/shower facilities attached to the concession complex.

A complete list of the specifications and requirements of this request for proposals is available on the City’s website.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24th.

From a City of Cold Lake release