Ecole Notre Dame High School in Bonnyville is now listed by the province as being in “alert” status for COVID-19 cases.

On the provincial online map for school COVID-19 status, the high school is listed under the alert status, meaning 2 to 4 cases have been confirmed.

Notre Dame joins schools like J.A. Williams High School (outbreak), Light of Christ Catholic School (alert) and Kikino Elementary School (alert) in Lac La Biche County, Ashmont School (outbreak), Ecole Elementaire St. Paul Elementary School (alert) and Racette Junior High (alert) in the County of St. Paul and Assumption Junior/Senior High (outbreak) and Holy Cross Elementary (alert) in the City of Cold Lake as schools currently listed on the map.

On Wednesday, the province said 399 new cases of COVID-19 were identified and two additional deaths were reported.

259 schools, about 11 percent, are on alert status or have outbreaks, with 1,017 cases in total.

As of March 9th, 308,962 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, says the province.