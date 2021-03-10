Mounties in Cold Lake are looking for help finding a missing woman.

The RCMP says 38-year-old Kimberly Marie Desjarlais was last spoken to by the Edmonton Police Service in December 2020 and is believed to be in Edmonton or Cold Lake. Her family and friends say they have not been able to reach her since June of last year.

She is believed to be with her boyfriend Ashley Jamie Boyd.

Kimberly is described as:

· 5’5″ tall

· 120 lbs

· Long brown hair

· Brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.