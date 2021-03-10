Bonnyville mounties say a woman is facing charges including trafficking cocaine.

The RCMP says on March 8th they were on patrol when they pulled over a car outside of town and arrested a woman who was said to be wanted on charges of trafficking cocaine.

Police allege they also found methamphetamine during a search.

30-year-old Naomi Dawn Kells has since been released and is due in Bonnyville court on April 6th.

“The Bonnyville General Investigation Section remains committed to its primary mandate of combatting drug trafficking in and around the town of Bonnyville. Drug Trafficking is not a victimless crime, as many properties and persons crimes are tied to drug use and abuse in some way. By focusing our attention on those who chose to engage in the drug trade, our intended outcome is to reduce the overall harm that drugs have on the community.” said Corporal Chad McRae, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Bonnyville General Investigation Section.