The nominees for the 2021 Juno awards are out and a Lakeland singer is in the running for Single of the Year.

Brett Kissel has been nominated for his song “Drink About Me”.

Kissel already has two Junos to his credit. In 2019 he won Country Album of the Year and he was also named Breakthrough Artist of the Year back in 2014.

Super Bowl halftime show artist The Weeknd leads the pack with six total nominations. Candian country music singer Tenille Townes is also nominated for Country Music Album of the Year for her album “The Lemonade Stand”.

This year’s ceremonies mark the 50th anniversary of the Junos. The hardware will be handed out in Toronto on May 16th.