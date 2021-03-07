An MD of Bonnyville councillor has been given an official letter of reprimand.

In the letter, made available last Thursday to the public and media, The MD council says Councillor Dana Swigart was involved in an incident involving his communication with a pair of municipal employees after a February 10th meeting. The letter also alleges that Swigart made misleading statements to the two employees while claiming to act on behalf of the council.

The letter does not state any other specifics but does allege that Swigart did deny the allegations multiple times when asked by the MD council.

Swigart is Zone 5 councillor for the MD, representing the Ardmore area.

The letter goes on to say that Swigart’s appointments in Council Committees are now revoked and he can no longer speak to any other municipal employees other than the Chief Administrative Officer regarding business.