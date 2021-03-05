The Lac La Biche RCMP is looking for help solving a case that saw a truck stolen and later found burned up.

Mounties say on February 16th at around 2 PM they were called after a home south of the community was broken into.

Officers say a dark blue Ford F150 parked outside was stolen. On February 18th the truck in question was found burnt near Highway 63 by the Boyle RCMP.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has other tips to call the Lac La Biche detachment at 780-404-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.