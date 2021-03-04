9 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the province Thursday including one in the Lakeland.

Alberta Health Services says on March 3rd a man in his 80s with comorbidities died. His case is linked to the outbreak at the Bonnyville Extendicare facility.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said during an update today that vaccine supply is stabilizing so individuals in Phase 2A will get the go-ahead to schedule an appointment on March 15th.

That includes anyone 65 to 74 years old as well as First Nations, Metis, and Inuit persons 50 and older regardless of where they live.

Appointment bookings will be offered by age group. On day one, anyone born in 1947 will be eligible to schedule an appointment. On day two, anyone born in 1948 will be able to book and so on for subsequent days.

More than 437,000 Albertans will be offered the vaccine in this group.

Staff and residents in seniors supportive living facilities who are not already vaccinated will also be able to book appointments starting on day one.

The province also says starting March 10, a total of 58,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses will also be available to Albertans aged 50 to 64, who are currently in Phase 2D. Those in Phases 2B and 2C are ineligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine due to age, chronic health conditions or living arrangements.

Current evidence suggests that the AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective at preventing serious illness and death in those under 65.

Shandro also says, pending on vaccine supply, that anyone over 18 who wants a COVID shot should have a first dose by the end of June.