The Cenovus Energy Wellness Centre and the CNRL Walking/Running Track at the Energy Centre will re-open for limited use on Friday, March 5, as the Government of Alberta moves to Step 2 of its strategy to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions.

“While the Energy Centre remains closed to the general public and drop-in activities are on hold, we are thrilled to welcome residents back inside the wellness centre and onto the track for pre-booked reservations,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “We know how important these amenities are for the mental and physical health of our residents and we are making every effort to ensure this re-opening is done carefully, safely, and as quickly as possible within the Province’s guidelines.”

Bookings are now being accepted for one-hour time slots for low-intensity activity at both the wellness centre and the walking/running track. Several safeguards are in place to protect the health of users and Energy Centre staff.

· Maximum of 10 users in the wellness centre or on the track at one time.

· 1-hour time slot reservations must be pre-booked one day in advance. Hours of operation are 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on weekends.

· Cardio room and equipment (treadmills, ellipticals, spin bikes) are not available at this time.

· All users must enter through the main (west) doors, no more than 15 minutes prior to their reserved time.

· Masks must be worn at all times (including during workout).

· Change rooms will be open for limited use.

· Reservations can be booked online at www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/COCM5F8 or by downloading the Schedulicity app (Available on Apple and Android. Download app, create an account and search for “City of Cold Lake”). A valid email address is required to make reservations online or via the app. Those without internet access or who need assistance booking should call the Energy Centre at 780-639-6400.

Memberships and punch cards will remain frozen, as these facilities are operating at a very reduced capacity with much of the equipment (cardio) unavailable.

“Our membership holders don’t need to be concerned about the clock ticking on their memberships while we are in the current rendition of Step 2,” explains Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Nagoya. “Until we’re able to ramp up to a bit more capacity and re-open the Energy Centre to the general public, memberships will stay frozen and there will be no charge to use the Cenovus Energy Wellness Centre.”

Residents can also look forward to the re-opening of the climbing wall at the Energy Centre. The City is finalizing staffing levels and ensuring proper safety precautions and training certifications are in place after the extended closure. It’s expected the wall will be open for use by appointment in the coming weeks.

Additionally, small-group bookings of the arenas and field house for children and youth sports remain available at the Energy Centre. These bookings are limited to practice and training sessions and gameplay is not permitted. A certified coach or trainer is required and each booking is limited to 10 people (including coaches and trainers). At this time, parents and other spectators are not permitted inside the facility.

For more information on Step 2 of the Government of Alberta’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions, visit https://www.alberta.ca/enhanced-public-health-measures.aspx.

Release from the City of Cold Lake