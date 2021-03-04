The Bonnyville Pontiacs will return to the ice on March 12th.

The Alberta Junior Hockey League has released the team cohorts and schedule for its return to the regular season. The Pontiacs will be matched up with the Sherwood Park Crusaders beginning March 12th and ending on April 4th.

The league says a total of 52 games will be played on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Cohorts will change after a break starting on April 4th.

The AJHL announced it would be returning to play back in February with COVID-19 testing of staff and players and teams playing in cohorts.

One team that will not be rejoining the re-started season is the Lloydminster Bobcats. The club announced last week that the government of Saskatchewan would not allow the club to return to play under the new concept.

Spectators are still not allowed under the current restrictions from the province.