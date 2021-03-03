Alberta is extending the period of time between when you’ll receive your first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says anyone who books the first dose before March 10 will still get a second shot within the current 42-day window.

However, first dose appointments booked after March 10 will be subject to the four-month window.

Hinshaw says the aim is to increase the number of first doses given out.

She says Alberta is also expecting a shipment of the newly approved AstraZeneca vaccine though she isn’t exactly sure how many doses will arrive or when.

Hinshaw says she hopes to have an update soon on how they’ll be distributed.

She also announced a variant outbreak at Churchill Manor in Edmonton where 27 staff and residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case was detected on Friday.

Of those cases, 19 of them are a variant strain.

In the Lakeland, the MD of Bonnyville is reporting 22 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 22 active cases, the County of St. Paul has 34 active cases and Lac La Biche has 21 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

