The Lac La Biche RCMP are looking for help finding a pair of quads stolen from a sporting goods store in the community back in January.

Mounties there say on January 21st between 5:30 and 6:00 AM two people broke into the yard at Lac La Biche Sporting Goods located on 101st Avenue.

The stolen ATVs were said to be a 2020 green Honda TRX500FA-CANADA and a 2015 black Honda TRX500FF2F.

Mounties say the suspects were “larger in size and were dressed in winter clothing at the time of the offence”. Police are asking neighbouring businesses and homes to check security camera footage for anything suspicious at the time.

Anyone with details on the crime can call the Lac La Biche detachment at 780-404-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.