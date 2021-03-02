Bonnyville mounties have charged three people after police alleged they were found in a stolen truck with a firearm.

Mounties say on February 16th they were tipped off about a stolen 2007 Ford F350 taken from an apartment complex in town.

Officers later found the truck east of Bonnyville near Highway 659 with a pair of adults and a youth inside of it. Mounties also say a .22 calibre rifle was located when they were arrested.

20-year-old Brandon Jacknife of Cold Lake, 23-year-old Brydon Moyah of Fishing Lake and a 16-year-old youth who can not be named from Cold Lake now face a variety of charges including possession of property obtained by crime.

Mounties say the youth was on release from 59 other charges when they found him.