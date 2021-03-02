Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta is ready to “cautiously” enter Step 2 of the province’s Path Forward.

He’s announced that restrictions on indoor fitness activities and libraries are easing effective Monday, March 1.

That means libraries can open to 15-percent capacity – not including staff – and low-intensity fitness activity indoors is once again allowed though high-intensity activity is still only allowed one-on-one.

Drop-ins are also not allowed.

Any changes to hotels, banquets and conference centres, as well as retail and children’s sports and performances that were originally outlined in Step 2, will now move to Step 3.

Current restrictions for those areas remain in place.

“We are taking a cautious approach, recognizing that active cases and hospitalizations have declined, but the threat of COVID-19 remains real. Thanks to the hard work of Albertans over the past few weeks, we’re taking this safe step forward. Albertans have proven their ability to make a difference, so let’s continue in our efforts to keep cases dropping so more restrictions can be eased over time, just as Alberta’s government will continue applying pressure on Ottawa to catch up on vaccine supply.” – Jason Kenney, Premier

Step 2: Hospitalization benchmark – 450 and declining

Libraries:

These facilities can now open but must limit capacity to 15 percent of fire code occupancy, not including staff.

Indoor fitness (no change to outdoor fitness):

Unsupervised low-intensity individual and group exercises are now allowed by appointment only.

Mandatory physical distance of three metres is required between participants, including coaches and trainers, at all times, and masks must be worn at all times by trainers and those participating in low-intensity activities.

All indoor fitness must be pre-registered – no drop-ins allowed.

Low-intensity exercises include weightlifting, low-intensity dance classes, yoga, barre and indoor climbing, as well as the low-intensity use of treadmills, ellipticals and related equipment.

High-intensity activities, including running, spin and high-intensity interval training, continue to be allowed only on a one-on-one with a trainer basis, or training with a household and one trainer.

A decision on Step 3 will be made after at least three weeks of evaluation.

=====

Written by Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com