A program that could put money in the hands of small and medium-sized business owners in the town and MD of Bonnyville is looking for applicants.

The Town of Bonnyville says the Regional COVID-19 Relief Program is a partnership between the MD, Town and Community Futures Lakeland.

Select businesses that have less than 40 employees could receive up to $1,000 in funding. The MD says the money will be expected to be used by the businesses for things like Personal Protective Equipment and business support services like yearend accounting and bookkeeping.

Some exceptions will apply. $66,000 total is expected to be handed out.

Applications are now open with a deadline being set for March 26th.