Monday marks the start of wildfire season in the Lakeland.

March 1st means a permit will be required from the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority for burns in the MD of Bonnyville and part of the provincial Forest Protection Area just north of Cold Lake.

Fire Guardians are available to help landowners obtain a permit and plan a safe burn. The BFRA says 48 hours notice is required to obtain a permit. There is no charge to get one.

705 wildfires burned over 3,000 hectares of land in Alberta last year. Over 90,000 hectares burnt during the record-breaking 2019 wildfire season.