Lac La Biche mounties say two men were arrested and charged after a pursuit featuring a rammed police car.

The RCMP says on February 21st they were at a home in Kikino looking to arrest a man wanted on charges of armed robbery out of Boyle.

Mounties say when they got close to the home a man and two other passengers fled in a vehicle. RCMP members tried to stop the car near Range Road 130 and Highway 28 with a tire deflation device, but officers say the vehicle avoided it by ramming a police cruiser.

The RCMP says the vehicle eventually lost control near Range Road 131A and Township Road 630 and hit the ditch.

30-year-old Rory Allan Cardinal was taken into custody on the armed robbery charges while 36-year-old Damion Troy Quintal now faces charges including assault with a weapon on a police officer.

A third man was released without charges.