Here’s some good news for Alberta parents of young kids.

A total of $108 million of unspent money in the province’s Children’s Services budget is going right back into the hands of working parents.

The province announcing Wednesday that applications for the one-time Working Parents Benefit will open region-by-region on the government’s website between March 1st and 5th.

Alberta parents who use child care will receive $561 per child.

Children’s Services Minister, Rebecca Schulz, says this is meant to ease some of the financial burden for parents who’ve fuelled the economy throughout the last year.

“Families are facing additional stress due to the pandemic and the uncertainty in the economy. We want to directly support these parents by alleviating the financial pressures they have faced this past year,” said Schultz.

Families will be required to provide receipts showing that they paid for childcare within the last year.

Families will be eligible to apply for the Working Parents Benefit if they have:

Children in any form of child care, including licensed or unlicensed child care.

A household annual income of $100,000 or less.

Paid for three months of child care between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 (must

provide receipts).

A MyAlberta Digital ID is needed to apply for the benefit. Sign up for your MyAlberta Digital ID.

Apply for the Working Parents Benefit online at alberta.ca/WorkingParentsBenefit starting March 1. Applications close March 31.

(With files from Alberta Government Release)

Written by Sam Borsato, MyLethbridgeNow.com