Bonnyville mounties say a pair of men were arrested and charged after officers alleged they were found with an assortment of stolen scrap metal.

Mounties say on Monday morning they were out conducting a patrol when they spotted a suspicious truck parked near a rural property on Highway 660.

After investigating, officers say they figured out the men in the truck had recently committed a break-and-enter and theft. Mounties say the driver of the truck was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from the Lake Louise RCMP.

44-year-old Ralph Calder of Lacombe and 41-year-old Shane Erickson of Edmonton now face charges including break and enter to commit theft.

Both have since been released and are due in Bonnyville court on March 23rd.