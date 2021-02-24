You’ll soon be able to have a say on a modern coal policy for Alberta.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage has released a statement saying the government has heard from people and interested groups across the province and will be holding public consultations starting late next month.

Details of the process will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Earlier this month, the UCP government announced it would be reinstating the 1976 coal development policy following widespread concern about the impacts coal mining could have on watersheds along the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

Public consultations will begin on March 29th.

Savage says a modern coal policy will protect the areas Albertans cherish while allowing responsible resource development in the appropriate places.

Minister Sonya Savage Coal Statement

“Since announcing our commitment to widespread consultation on a modern coal policy for Alberta, we have heard from many passionate Albertans and interested groups who want to be engaged.

“I’m pleased to announce these public consultations will begin on March 29. I have directed my department officials to bring forward a comprehensive consultation plan that is by Albertans and for Albertans. The details of the process will be announced before consultations begin.

“With the input of Albertans, a modern coal policy will protect the areas Albertans cherish while allowing responsible resource development in the appropriate places.

“Albertans interested in receiving regular updates about the process, future consultation sessions and how to participate can submit their contact information to alberta.ca/CoalEngagement.”

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com