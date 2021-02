The St. Paul RCMP is looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Emerance Steinhauer is said to have been last seen on Feb. 21st in the Saddle Lake First Nation area. Police say they wish to locate him to verify his well-being.

Emerance is described as follows:

· Indigenous

· 6’3” tall and approx. 175 lbs

· Black hair / brown eyes

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.