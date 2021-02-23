Lac La Biche mounties are investigating a pair of break-and-enters at the same business in the community.

The RCMP says on Sunday at around 5:00 AM suspects forced their way into the Lac La Biche Stationers on 101st Avenue. Mounties say once inside they stole some electronics including headphones and speakers before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday at around 4:20 AM mounties were again called to the same business where once again suspects broke through a side door and made off with more electronics.

Police are looking for anyone that may have been in the area at that time to call the Lac La Biche RCMP detachment at 780-404-2500. Tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.