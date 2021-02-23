The City of Cold Lake is readying for an online presentation on a pair of long-range planning documents.

The city says it has drafts of both an Intermunicipal Development Plan with the M.D. of Bonnyville as well as a Municipal Development Plan ready for discussion. The existing plans are said to be over 10 years old.

“Our current IDP with the M.D. of Bonnyville was adopted back in 2009 and a lot has changed over these past 12 years,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “We’re encouraged that we were able to draft a plan which takes into account land recently annexed by the City and better reflects our new and emerging priorities.”

The IDP lays out a coordinated and cooperative framework for managing the use and development of lands within the M.D. adjacent to the boundaries of the city.

The MDP is a long-range planning document that sets out how and where future development and growth should occur within the city’s limits

“Any new development will have to complement both the MDP and IDP, once they are adopted,” said Copeland. “We completed the first phase of public consultation for the updated Municipal Development Plan back in the summer and fall of 2019. We took what we learned and used it to further develop the draft plan. Now we’re ready to show it to our residents once again and make sure we’re headed in the right direction.”

On February 25th the online presentation and Q & A session will go live via Zoom. Interested residents can register to be a part of it online at the city’s website.

The city says it does have a tentative plan for public consultation for later in 2021 but says the plan is dependant on the COVID-19 situation and public gathering restrictions in place at that time.