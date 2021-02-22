Mounties have arrested and charged a Bonnyville man after they say he stole a “bait car” near the community of Andrew.

Police are saying on New Years Day the car was stolen on Highway 45 and abandoned a little ways away.

Mounties in Two Hills say they were able to later get an identity on a suspect and arrested 24-year-old Wyatt Whitford later with help from the Cold Lake RCMP.

Whitford now faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle. The RCMP says when they found him he was in another stolen vehicle and will face charges for that.

He’s due in Vegreville court on March 1st.