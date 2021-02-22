If you want to camp at a provincial campground you can make a reservation starting March 4th.

Alberta Parks says bookings for individual campsites will open first with staggered start times.

Reservations can be made 90 days in advance for individual campsites and backcountry camping, and 180 days ahead for comfort camping.

Those reservations will open a day later on March 5th.

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, group camping bookings are closed at this time.

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com