The MD of Bonnyville says their Main Administration Building is closed as of Friday after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

The building on 50th Avenue will be closed until February 28th, says the MD, and staff will work from home.

“..despite the unlikeliness of close contact with other staff members and/or members of the public. The health and safety of our staff and residents is our top priority. The M.D. follows a strict and extensive COVID-19 protocol, including masking throughout the building, contracted sanitizing services completed throughout the workday, maintaining a guest sign-in sheet for contact tracing, hand sanitizing, limiting face-to-face meetings, protective glass barriers at customer service areas, practicing physical distancing, and the closure of all common areas such as lunchrooms and break areas.

The MD says Planning and Development permits, subdivision applications and all in-person payments will be affected for the next 10 days.

The MD council meeting planned for February 24th has been cancelled.