4 Wing’s Military Family Resource Centre Society has seen a donation from a provincial health insurance provider to help with their operation.

Alberta Blue Cross says the group was part of a donation to help buy chairs, sanitation supplies and other materials as they reopened the resource centre to military families.

The donation was part of the larger “COVID Community Roots Program” where Alberta Blue Cross donated a total of $195,000 to 45 projects in 38 different communities in the province.

“These projects are helping to support the social, mental, emotional and physical well-being of people and communities across Alberta through the pandemic,” says Brian Geislinger, vice-president of Corporate Relations, Alberta Blue Cross. “We’re so glad to be able to support these initiatives.”

Applications for the 2021 round of funding opens on March 1st. Alberta Blue Cross says organizations eligible to apply include non-profits, charities, municipalities, First Nations communities and Metis Settlements.