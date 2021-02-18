Wood Buffalo mounties have charged a man after he allegedly made threats against Fort McMurray- Cold Lake Member of Parliament David Yurdiga.

The RCMP says they received a complaint on February 16th from the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms at the House of Commons in Ottawa in regards to a threat made on the phone regarding Yurdiga.

That same day mounties found and arrested 62-year-old Bradley Love of Fort McMurray and charged him with making an indecent telephone call with intent to alarm among other offences.

Love has since been released and is due in Fort McMurray court on March 17th.

Mounties say security at Parliament Hill “has taken measures to assess the situation and have also taken measures to ensure the safety of MP David Yurdiga and his staff”.