7 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, including one in Bonnyville.

Alberta Health says a woman in her 80’s linked to the outbreak at the Bonnyville Extendicare has passed away. Her case was said to included comorbidities.

Her death marks the ninth person in the MD of Bonnyville region to have died due to COVID-19, according to online data from the province.

Outbreaks continue to be listed on the government website for places like the William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre, Lakeland Out of the Elements Shelter in Lac La Biche and Extendicare facility in Bonnyville.

277 new cases were reported in the province in the last 24 hours of 7,476 tests for a positivity rate of 3.9 percent.

152,000 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered as of Wednesday, says the province.