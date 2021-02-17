Alberta is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccine efforts now that a steady flow of shipments is finally on the way.

Nine thousand health care workers in the province can now receive their first shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro issued a statement Tuesday (Feb. 16) as the country begins to get a big influx of vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna.

Tyler Shandro Statement:

“Last month, due to the federal government’s vaccine supply shortage, we were forced to postpone first doses for more than 9,000 eligible health-care workers.

“Health-care workers were left waiting for their chance to be protected. However, with more vaccines starting to trickle in, Alberta can again start offering first doses to eligible health-care workers in Phase 1A. We will also soon be in a position to announce more information on future phases of the prioritization list.

“In the coming days, Alberta Health Services will be reaching out to eligible health-care workers to rebook their vaccination appointments. Everyone who is eligible should be able to book a time to receive their dose in the coming weeks, pending vaccine supply.

“The federal government’s delays and cuts in vaccine shipments over the last month have frustrated all of us. As the vaccine supply starts to increase, Alberta will be able to ramp-up distribution in the days and weeks ahead. We remain ready to get doses to Albertans as quickly as possible as they arrive in the province.”

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com