Alberta Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaks at a recent COVID-19 update. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.

Alberta’s top doctor says she’ll be keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 provincial positivity rate after a sharp increase in the past day.

There were 263 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday out of about 5,200 tests for a positivity rate of 5-percent.

That’s higher than it’s been the past few weeks and Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it is concerning.

She says she’ll be watching closely to see if it’s an isolated finding or a concerning trend.

In the Lakeland, the MD of Bonnyville is reporting 43 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 20 active cases, the County of St. Paul has 19 active cases and Lac La Biche has 25 active cases, according to online data from the province.

As of Feb. 15, there had been 149,138 COVID vaccines administered in Alberta.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com