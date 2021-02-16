Assumption Junior/Senior High School in Cold Lake has shifted students from in-person to online learning after a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Lakeland Catholic School District school is listed on the provincial government’s website as having 5 to 9 cases, constituting the outbreak status.

On Friday evening the school sent out a letter, saying that students will work from home until February 24th. Families were said to have been allowed in the school on Monday to grab laptops and supplies.

The school says thorough sanitation of the building took place on February 11th.

They expect to be back in the school by Thursday, February 25th.