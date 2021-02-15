Portage College says prospective students will get a virtual look at an open house this month.

The school is hosting a pair of virtual Spring open houses, scheduled for February 23rd or February 24th. The online sessions will be a way for students to “learn about our programs, educational requirements – even career potential, and is open to students, parents, teachers and school counsellors.”

The school also says they are taking bookings for personalized campus tours. Anyone who wishes to take a tour has to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment.

More information on the tours and open houses is on the Portage College website.