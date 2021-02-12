Mounties in Lac La Biche are laying charges after a gunfire incident in the community.

The police are saying early on February 7th they were called after a man and woman reported being shot at while stopped at an intersection on 102 Avenue. Mounties alleged a man exited another vehicle and fired two shots in their direction. Nobody was hurt during the incident.

The RCMP was able to track down the suspect vehicle and arrest three people without trouble. During a search, officers say a shotgun and ammunition were located inside the vehicle. A fourth person mounties believe was involved was later arrested at a home via a warrant.

29-year-old Dylan Philip Landstrom, 22-year-old Tanita Larissa Monias, 24-year-old Lorne Eugene Cardinal and 27-year-old Tyrone Jake Deschambeau now face a slew of charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Mounties continue to investigate the incident. They say anyone with tips can call the detachment at 780-623-4012 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.