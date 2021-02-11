Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Some areas of the Lakeland saw a slight increase in active COVID-19 cases while others saw a small drop Thursday.

The MD of Bonnyville is reporting 46 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 24 active cases, the County of St. Paul has 12 active cases and Lac La Biche has 32 active cases, according to online data from the province.

That marks a decrease of two cases for the MD of Bonnyville and an additional case for St. Paul and Lac La Biche areas compared to Wednesday’s numbers.

Province-wide, 351 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday from 9,968 tests, which represents a positivity rate of 3.52 percent. Across Alberta, 397 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 71 requiring the ICU.

135,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta, according to officials.