Vermilion mounties have charged a Cold Lake man after police alleged he was driving in a stolen vehicle with drugs.

The RCMP says on the morning of February 5th a person called in after spotting a car stopped in the middle driving lane just north of the community on Highway 41.

Mounties talked with the driver and, after realizing the car was stolen, arrested the man. It was during a search where officers say they found just over 300 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4 grams of suspected fentanyl and what they are calling “indicators of drug trafficking.”

28-year-old Jonathan Drake Blyan of Cold Lake now faces charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking. Mounties say he has been remanded and will have a bail hearing on February 16th.

“The interdiction of this significant amount of illegal drugs will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the community it was destined for. If it were not for the timely reporting from a member of the community, RCMP may not have been able to make this arrest and seizure,” said Corporal Mike Dunsmore of the Vermilion RCMP.