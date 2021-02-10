Mounties in Cold Lake are saying a man has died after a fire on the north side.

It happened on February 7th. Emergency services including the RCMP, Cold Lake Fire -Rescue and EMS were called to a structure fire at a residence on Lake Avenue in Cold Lake North.

One adult man was found inside the home. Mounties have confirmed that he was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The police are saying that fire investigators have deemed the fire non-suspicious.

Mounties did not release any more details on the man or his identity.