The RCMP is hoping to return an interesting piece back to its rightful owner.

Mounties say at the end of January a woman dropped off a death certificate she had found somewhere in town. The certificate is for a man that died in 1989.

Officers aren’t releasing any other details but say if you believe the certificate may belong to your family, to call the detachment at 780-343-7200.

Mounties say you’ll have to give some details over the phone to make sure before it’s passed over.