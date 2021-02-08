The RCMP in St. Paul says 4 men have been charged and a number of drugs have been seized after a search warrant was executed on a house in the community.

Mounties say the search was done on February 4th on a home located in the 4400 block of 48th Street. The RCMP says among other items, they seized:

· 18 grams of Crystal Meth

· 56 grams of Cocaine

· 29 grams of Crack Cocaine

· $84,180.26 in Canadian Currency

46-year-old Darcy Norris Cardinal, 42-year-old Wayne Jason Pruden and 69-year-old Ignatius William Rumbolt along with 49-year-old Jamie Leroy Cardinal now face charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Sgt. David Graham of the St. Paul RCMP said “this was a considerable seizure of money and drugs for the town of St. Paul. This was an instance of our member’s gathering intelligence, being proactive and attacking crime head on. Targeting trouble residences is a priority for the community and goes to ensuring public safety which is the RCMP’s main objective.”