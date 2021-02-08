Mounties in Elk Point are looking for help identifying a pair of suspects in a recent incident near Frog Lake.

The RCMP says early on the morning of February 6th a man was assaulted by two suspects and had his SUV stolen. The victim’s car was then found abandoned west of Frog Lake a few hours later after it crashed into a field.

Mounties say the two suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: · Around 5’8”

· Wearing a grey sweater and a black toque

Suspect 2: · Around 6’2”

· Unknown clothing

Police are saying they think one of the individuals may have suffered injuries to the head after the crash into the field.

Anyone who has tips on the crime is asked to call Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.