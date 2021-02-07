Cold weather gripping the Lakeland region helped set some new low-temperature records over the weekend.

On Saturday Environment Canada says Cold Lake recorded a new record low when the mercury dipped to -35.8 degrees Celsius officially, the lowest temp recorded at the weather station at CFB Cold Lake for February 6th in the 68 years they’ve been keeping records.

Meanwhile, Lac La Biche was recorded on Saturday as reaching as low as -39.7 degrees Celsius, also shattering a record. For a brief period, the community was listed as one of the “Coldest Places in the World” on the WX-Now website, joining areas like Grande Prairie and Uranium City, Saskatchewan as locales stuck in the deep freeze.

Environment Canada estimates the cold snap will continue into the week, with wind chills making these temperatures seem closer to the mid -40’s and even -50’s at times.

They’re reminding everyone to watch for cold-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.