Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Some COVID-19 recoveries along with a handful of new cases are being reported in the Lakeland.

The MD of Bonnyville is reporting 58 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 42 active cases which are up 6 from yesterday, The County of St. Paul has 27 active cases and Lac La Biche has 40 active cases.

Provincially, there were 421 new cases with a positivity rate of 3.6 percent.

As of Feb. 3, there had been 68 variant cases of COVID-19 identified.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also took time Thursday to alert Albertans of a scam targeting people over the age of 75.

It claims seniors can be vaccinated for a fee.

Hinshaw says all vaccines will be free once they are available.

A total of 112,388 doses of vaccine had been administered in Alberta as of Feb.3.