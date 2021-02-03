Another day with a relatively low number of new COVID-19 cases.

Across Alberta, there were 259 new cases reported out of more than 6,800 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 3.5 percent.

That’s the same rate as the previous day.

11 more people have died. A total of 1671 Albertans have died due to the outbreak.

In the Lakeland, the MD of Bonnyville is reporting 59 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 36 active cases, The County of St. Paul has 32 active cases and Lac La Biche has 41 active cases.

There have been 109,341 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Feb. 2.