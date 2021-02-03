Not the news hockey parents in this province wanted to hear.

Hockey Alberta has decided to pull the plug on minor hockey league play for the rest of this season. It’s due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions that the province put in place a few months ago.

The organization says it’s disappointed by the government’s announcement.

Hockey Alberta Statement:

Hockey Alberta, in conjunction with its Leagues that oversee Tiered, AAA and AA hockey, has concluded regular league play for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The decision was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

While youth leagues play is concluded for this season, Hockey Alberta continues to focus on working with our Members to explore all options that could comprise a spring development season when Step 2 of the Government of Alberta’s “A Path Forward” (announced on Friday) comes into effect. Hockey Alberta will be working closely with those organizations that have access to facilities and/or have players interested in playing to ensure that those who are interested in playing can have that opportunity, when our sport is allowed back on the ice.

The Government’s announcement provided a four-step timeline for when business and other activities – such as hockey and other team/ youth sports – could be allowed to return to operations. Transition from one step to another will be based on provincial hospitalization numbers. Step 1 starts on February 8. The earliest hockey could return would be March 1.

Hockey Alberta is disappointed by the Government’s announcement. Our senior leadership team has been involved in ongoing discussions on what a safe and inclusive relaunch plan could look like for our sport. Hockey Alberta will continue working with government and health officials to develop a relaunch plan that allows for hockey activities and keeps our youth active for their physical and mental well-being.

The Minor league’s decision applies to the following leagues:

Central Alberta Hockey League (CAHL)

North East Alberta Hockey League (NEAHL)

Northern Alberta Interlock (NAI)•All Peace Hockey League (APHL)

Rocky Mountain Female Hockey League (RMFHL)

East Central Alberta Female Hockey League (ECAFHL)

South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL)

Northern Alberta Hockey League (NAHL)

Hockey Calgary

Edmonton Federation Hockey League (EFHL)

Rural & Edmonton Minor Hockey League (REMHL)

Rockies Hockey League (RHL)

Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL)

Alberta Female Hockey League (AFHL)

Junior B, C, and Female and Senior leagues have set February 8 as their target for determining if continuing to plan league play is sustainable.

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com